Four miners shot down in Mykolaiv region at night - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Four Russian Shahid-136/131 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv region on Monday night, the head of the Mykolaiv regional defense administration said. The wreckage of some of the downed drones damaged buildings in the Arbuzyn community, but there were no casualties.
On the night of Monday, January 29, air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv region destroyed four Russian Shahed-136/131 drones. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
In Mykolaiv district, on Sunday, January 28, at 11:18 and 23:31, the enemy fired artillery and at 16:14 sent an FPV drone at three settlements of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.
Also on Sunday, at 23:50, artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
In Pervomaisky district, at 22:30, during the combat operations of air defense units to repel a drone attack, the administrative building, an educational institution and the private sector were damaged in Arbuzynska community as a result of the fall of the debris of downed UAVs. There were no casualties.
