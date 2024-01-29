Four miners shot down in Mykolaiv region at night - OVA

On the night of Monday, January 29, air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv region destroyed four Russian Shahed-136/131 drones. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

In Mykolaiv district, on Sunday, January 28, at 11:18 and 23:31, the enemy fired artillery and at 16:14 sent an FPV drone at three settlements of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

Also on Sunday, at 23:50, artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

In Pervomaisky district, at 22:30, during the combat operations of air defense units to repel a drone attack, the administrative building, an educational institution and the private sector were damaged in Arbuzynska community as a result of the fall of the debris of downed UAVs. There were no casualties.

Wreckage of a "Shahed" fell on an agricultural enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region