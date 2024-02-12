Farion lost her reinstatement case at Lviv Polytechnic

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56600 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115357 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120826 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162998 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176537 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166771 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148575 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79305 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57058 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92786 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53581 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34019 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233724 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115353 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100264 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116821 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117498 views
Actual
Farion lost her reinstatement case at Lviv Polytechnic

Farion lost her reinstatement case at Lviv Polytechnic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20964 views

The court ruled against Iryna Farion in her lawsuit against her dismissal as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University after she made controversial statements about soldiers who speak Russian.

Social activist and former MP Iryna Farion has lost a lawsuit against a professor of the Ukrainian language department at Lviv Polytechnic National University. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court register.

Details

It is noted that in her lawsuit, Farion stated that her level of competence, professional skills, work as a university lecturer, as well as scientific works and legislative activities in elected positions, indicate that she consistently adheres to the principles of introducing the state language in all spheres of life in the country.

Instead, the court emphasized that it was not assessing her level of professional skills or competence. It also did not question her qualifications and contribution to the development of Ukrainian philology, linguistics, or the amount of scientific heritage.

15.11.23, 14:01 • 70281 view

At the same time, the court agreed with the arguments of the representatives of the Lviv university that at a time when the existence of the Ukrainian state is at stake, it is unacceptable to incite hatred, in particular to publicly humiliate soldiers because they do not speak Ukrainian

It is hard to imagine how the defenders of our country, who, for one reason or another, use the Russian language in their communication, feel when they hear that they are being evaluated in this way. When assessing the moral aspect of the plaintiff's statements, one cannot ignore the feelings of the servicemen of this category, among whom there are undoubtedly people who have been injured or disabled for life, as well as the feelings of the relatives and friends of the fallen heroes. The court has no doubt that such behavior of the plaintiff (Iryna Farion - ed.) may demotivate the country's defenders," the court concluded.

- the court decision says.

As for Farion's dismissal, the court ruled that the university had reasonable grounds to believe that the linguist's continued activities would have a detrimental effect on the institution's reputation.

When deciding to dismiss the plaintiff and applying the relevant grounds set out in the Labor Code, the defendant was based on the plaintiff's specific act and behavior, which was demonstrated to the public in the public space. In addition, the defendant had reasonable grounds to believe that the plaintiff's further employment at the university could cause irreparable reputational damage to the university, as it is obvious that the plaintiff's continued employment could be assessed by society as approval of her actions and behavior by the staff of the university

- the court decision says.

09.11.23, 21:44 • 31336 views

Addendum

It should be noted that the court fully agrees that the issue of language is extremely important for the existence of the state, because language is one of the most fundamental aspects of life and it is not only a tool for communication, but also a means of understanding the culture, history, traditions and identity of the people (nation).

However, the court emphasized that the court is convinced: "Iryna Farion has no direct affiliation with military service (she is not a career soldier or employee of the Armed Forces, a press officer of the Armed Forces, an expert with a professional military education, etc.

Therefore, the court noted, the servicemen and their commanders are fully capable of resolving the language issue on their own, especially since their consciousness and civic responsibility are beyond doubt in society

In addition, the court emphasized that it is impossible to compare the classroom, where language is usually taught, with a trench, dugout and barracks, "not to mention that given the situation in the country, military personnel who do not speak Ukrainian objectively have neither time nor opportunity to learn it properly.

Recall

Former Svoboda MP, linguist and teacher from Lviv, Iryna Farion, has caused a political "language" scandal: in an interview with Yanina Sokolova, she said that she "categorically rejects" the fact that some members of the Azov Brigade and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade speak Russian, including in combat.

15.11.23, 18:39 • 56260 views

Farion also demanded that the military command of Ukraine "take measures" against the deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Special Forces Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, and the chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, who had criticized her.

These statements caused a wave of criticism against Farion. Students of Lviv Polytechnic University, where Farion teaches, organized protests to demand her dismissal.

Later, on her Telegram account, the linguist reacted sharply to the criticism, calling the soldiers "Muscovite bulls" and publishing statements from those who sided with her.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising