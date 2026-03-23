Former head of a company to be tried in Cherkasy for illegal gas extraction worth over 17 million hryvnias

In Cherkasy, a former executive will be prosecuted for illegal gas extraction, which caused over 17 million hryvnias in damages to the state. He organized unauthorized consumption of natural gas after the enterprise was disconnected from supply. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against the former acting chairman of the board of a joint-stock company in Cherkasy. He is accused of abuse of power, which caused significant damage to the state (Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2023, the enterprise had a debt for consumed natural gas, due to which the state supplier excluded it from the balancing group and stopped supplying the resource. Consequently, the company lost the right to receive and distribute gas to consumers.

Despite this, during June-September 2023, the head did not conclude new supply agreements, but organized further gas consumption.

As a result of these actions, the enterprise illegally extracted over 900 thousand cubic meters of natural gas from the gas distribution system, causing damages to the state amounting to over 17 million UAH.

In Prykarpattia, 200 hectares of forest were illegally cut down - the case was sent to court