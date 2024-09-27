Former defence minister Ishiba to be Japan's PM

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70593 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167666 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143349 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173019 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100501 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112289 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50463 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57050 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189306 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142029 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146733 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138145 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155019 views
Actual
Former defence minister Ishiba to be Japan's PM

Former defence minister Ishiba to be Japan's PM

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12216 views

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba has won the election as leader of Japan's ruling party. He plans to strengthen the military alliance with the United States and discuss the creation of an “Asian NATO.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba will become the next prime minister of Japan after winning the ruling party's leadership election on Friday, according to official estimates, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Isiba on Friday outlined his ideas for changing the country's military alliance with Washington after winning the race to lead the conservative ruling party. 

The experienced 67-year-old former defense minister defeated fierce nationalist Sanae Takaiti, who could have become the country's first female leader, in the final round.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has ruled the country almost uninterruptedly for decades and has a majority, meaning that Isiba will be elected prime minister by parliament on Tuesday, the newspaper notes.

At a press conference on Friday, Isiba vowed to restore confidence in the party after the funding scandal and carefully laid out his key reform promises.

"Japan wants to fulfill its active duty and start discussions on how to build peace in this region," he said when asked about his proposals for an Asian NATO.

This could be an expansion of several existing blocs, such as the so-called Quad, which brings together Japan, the United States, India, and Australia, he said.

According to him, the creation of a military training center for its troops in the United States, as Germany has done, could be an extremely effective way to strengthen the bilateral alliance and allow Japanese troops to train at the maximum level.

He said he wanted to call early elections to strengthen his mandate "as soon as possible," but refused to say when.

"I have been working on national security issues for a long time, and I will be committed to the defense of Japan's territory," he said.

After the results, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the country wants to improve ties with Japan. "The long-term, strong and sustainable development of China-Japan relations is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples," he said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the country hopes to "maintain the positive momentum in Japan-South Korea relations." 

Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time26.09.24, 09:52 • 18524 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
natoNATO
australiaAustralia
indiaIndia
south-koreaSouth Korea
germanyGermany
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising