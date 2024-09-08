Foreign Minister emphasizes that international law allows Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia

International law allows Ukraine to strike at legitimate military targets in Russia. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sibi saidand called on his partners to allow Kyiv to strike back, UNN reports.

A country defending itself against aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter cannot be limited in its defense. International law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Allow Ukraine to strike back and protect lives - Sibiga wrote in X.

Delays in authorizing Ukraine to use long-range weapons: Zelensky explains the consequences

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the kind of long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets that are beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. Also, Russia has moved its aircraft, which they use for KABs, beyond the range of ATACMS.