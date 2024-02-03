For Ukraine to be able to inflict defeats on Russia: Zelenskyy explains why it is important to maintain the consolidation of the free world

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56064 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115276 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164382 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266010 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176527 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166770 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236475 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78853 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 56640 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92346 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53076 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33515 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233694 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115276 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100244 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116800 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117481 views
For Ukraine to be able to inflict defeats on Russia: Zelenskyy explains why it is important to maintain the consolidation of the free world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67782 views

Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining international unity against Russia to help Ukraine defeat it and end the war that Moscow started.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important to maintain maximum consolidation of the free world so that Ukraine can inflict defeats on Russia, UNN reports.

"...the war was started by Russia on the Ukrainian front, but its target is not only our state, not only our independence. That is why it is certainly important to maintain maximum consolidation of the free world and do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukraine can inflict defeats on Russia. Moscow does not understand anything else," Zelensky said during his evening address. 

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine continues to work with partners on new sanctions against Russia and on blocking Russian schemes of circumventing sanctions.

"And as actively as possible - on the confiscation of Russian assets that were dispersed in different jurisdictions. I am grateful to everyone who helps us in our work on the confiscation of Russian assets," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Add

The President also thanked all the partners of Ukraine who have supported and continue to support our country.

"We continue to work with teams of European countries to strengthen Ukraine, new defense packages, new security solutions. This week we have new decisions on support for our country from Germany and the Netherlands. Luxembourg has joined our aviation coalition. Lithuania has a new package. We discussed further defense cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada. Defense contracts that are critically important to us are being implemented. There is a strengthening of air defense," Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
liuksemburhLuxembourg
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

