For Ukraine to be able to inflict defeats on Russia: Zelenskyy explains why it is important to maintain the consolidation of the free world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important to maintain maximum consolidation of the free world so that Ukraine can inflict defeats on Russia, UNN reports.

"...the war was started by Russia on the Ukrainian front, but its target is not only our state, not only our independence. That is why it is certainly important to maintain maximum consolidation of the free world and do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukraine can inflict defeats on Russia. Moscow does not understand anything else," Zelensky said during his evening address.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine continues to work with partners on new sanctions against Russia and on blocking Russian schemes of circumventing sanctions.

"And as actively as possible - on the confiscation of Russian assets that were dispersed in different jurisdictions. I am grateful to everyone who helps us in our work on the confiscation of Russian assets," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also thanked all the partners of Ukraine who have supported and continue to support our country.

"We continue to work with teams of European countries to strengthen Ukraine, new defense packages, new security solutions. This week we have new decisions on support for our country from Germany and the Netherlands. Luxembourg has joined our aviation coalition. Lithuania has a new package. We discussed further defense cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada. Defense contracts that are critically important to us are being implemented. There is a strengthening of air defense," Zelenskyy summarized.