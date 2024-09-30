For the third time, Lviv failed to impose a measure of restraint on Stakhiv

For the third time, Lviv's Halytskyi District Court failed to impose a pre-trial restraint on anti-vaccination activist Ostap Stakhiv due to a motion for the judge's recusal. He is suspected of fraud and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces units.

It is reported that the hearing in the Galician court of Lviv started at 10:25. Ostap Stakhiv came to the courtroom.

“Stakhiv filed a motion to recuse the judge. The court adjourned,” the statement said.

Before that, Ostap Stakhiv was summoned to court twice - on September 25 and September 27. The anti-vaccinationist did not appear at the hearing because he and his lawyer were summoned to investigative actions in another criminal proceeding. Because of this, a preventive measure could not be imposed on him.

A Lviv blogger and pseudo-activist was suspectedof leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces.