For the third time, Lviv failed to impose a measure of restraint on Stakhiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

For the third time, Lviv failed to impose a measure of restraint on Stakhiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 14449 views

Lviv's Galician court did not impose a preventive measure on anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv due to a motion to recuse the judge. Stakhiv is suspected of fraud and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces.

For the third time, Lviv's Halytskyi District Court failed to impose a pre-trial restraint on anti-vaccination activist Ostap Stakhiv due to a motion for the judge's recusal. He is suspected of fraud and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces units.

UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

It is reported that the hearing in the Galician court of Lviv started at 10:25. Ostap Stakhiv came to the courtroom.

“Stakhiv filed a motion to recuse the judge. The court adjourned,” the statement said.

Before that, Ostap Stakhiv was summoned to court twice - on September 25 and September 27. The anti-vaccinationist did not appear at the hearing because he and his lawyer were summoned to investigative actions in another criminal proceeding. Because of this, a preventive measure could not be imposed on him.

AddendumAddendum

A Lviv blogger and pseudo-activist was suspectedof leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lvivLviv

