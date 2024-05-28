For the needs of the country's defense: the court ordered to return a land plot in Kharkiv region to state ownership

The court ordered the farm to return a land plot along the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kharkiv region worth more than UAH 645 million. These lands are to be used for the defense of the country and to support the activities of the border guard service. This was reported on Tuesday, May 28, by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

In October 2023, the prosecutor's office reportedly filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state against the Zolochiv village council of Bohodukhiv district and a farm to return a land plot of more than 103 hectares worth more than UAH 645 million to the state.

The prosecutor's office stated that the land had been illegally withdrawn from state ownership and leased to a private entity for agricultural purposes.

They argue that the site is actually located in the border strip and should be used exclusively for the construction and operation of engineering defenses to protect against aggression from a terrorist country.

Such land can be exclusively owned by the state and should be used for the defense of the country and the activities of the border service. The use of these lands for agricultural purposes, their withdrawal from state ownership and lease to private entities makes it impossible to use them for the defense of our country - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It is noted that the Economic Court of Kharkiv Region satisfied the prosecutor's claim.

“As a result of measures taken by the regional prosecutor's office to actually enforce the said court decision, the state registration of communal ownership and the right to use the said land plot was terminated, with the aim of registering it with the state represented by the relevant authorized body,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

