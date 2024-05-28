ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
For the needs of the country's defense: the court ordered to return a land plot in Kharkiv region to state ownership

For the needs of the country's defense: the court ordered to return a land plot in Kharkiv region to state ownership

The court ordered the state to return a land plot of more than 103 hectares worth more than UAH 645 million near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region for the needs of defense and the Border Guard Service.

The court ordered the farm to return a land plot along the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kharkiv region worth more than UAH 645 million. These lands  are to be used for the defense of the country and to support the activities of the border guard service.  This was reported on Tuesday, May 28, by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN

Details 

In October 2023, the prosecutor's office reportedly filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state against the Zolochiv village council of Bohodukhiv district and a farm to return a land plot of more than 103 hectares worth more than UAH 645 million to the state. 

The prosecutor's office stated that the land had been illegally withdrawn from state ownership and leased to a private entity  for agricultural purposes. 

They argue that the site is actually located in the border strip  and should  be used exclusively for the construction and operation of engineering defenses to protect against aggression from a terrorist country.

Such land can be exclusively owned by the state and should be used for the defense of the country and the activities of the border service. The use of these lands for agricultural purposes, their withdrawal from state ownership and lease to private entities makes it impossible to use them for the defense of our country

It is noted that the Economic Court of Kharkiv Region satisfied the prosecutor's claim.

“As a result of measures taken by the regional prosecutor's office to actually enforce the said  court decision, the state registration of communal ownership and the right to use the said land plot was terminated, with the aim of registering it with the state represented by the relevant authorized body,”  the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

Works on the construction of the third line of fortifications are being implemented on time - Syniehubov25.05.24, 23:03 • 25683 views

WarCrimes and emergencies
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kharkivKharkiv

