For railroad checkpoints: scanners will be installed at Volyn and Lviv customs offices

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using funds for the purchase of scanners for railway checkpoints. The scanners will be installed at Volyn and Lviv customs offices. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

"Today we approved the procedure for using funds for the purchase of scanners for railway checkpoints. The state budget provides more than UAH 662 million for this purpose," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the scanners will be installed at Volyn and Lviv customs offices.

"They will help to inspect cargo quickly and efficiently and speed up the movement of railroad cargo in both directions," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to open a new checkpoint for passenger vehicles.