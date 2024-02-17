Five patients die in Gaza hospital due to power outage after Israeli military raid

A tragedy has occurred in Gaza's largest hospital, killing five patients due to a power outage. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, five patients at Nasser Hospital in Gaza died on Friday due to an unforeseen power outage.

This tragedy occurred during a raid by Israeli special forces on Thursday, amid a prolonged siege of the medical facility.

The Israeli military reported the detention of more than 20 suspects in the October 7 Hamas attack, also reporting the discovery of weapons during an extended raid on a hospital in Khan Younis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the raid.

