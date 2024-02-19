ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91584 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152143 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252011 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226764 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Five more children returned from occupied Kherson region - Prokudin

Five more children returned from occupied Kherson region - Prokudin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30420 views

Five children, including a 14-year-old orphan, were returned to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region. In total, 16 children have been returned from Kherson region since the beginning of the year

Five children, including a 14-year-old orphan, have been returned to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported  by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the 14-year-old girl lived in the occupied territory with her grandmother, and when she died, she was left an orphan. However, today she managed to return to Ukraine, where she will be taken care of.

Four more children and their parents managed to leave with her. These are two families. The adults themselves turned to the Save Ukraine charitable organization with a request for help. Since the beginning of the year, 16 children have been returned from Kherson region

- Prokudin said.

Recall

Eleven Ukrainian childrenwho were in the temporarily occupied territories will be reunited with their families today as part of a deal brokered by Qatar

International police use digital tools to locate 8 Ukrainian children illegally deported by russia09.02.24, 14:41 • 24810 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
katarQatar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

