Five more children returned from occupied Kherson region - Prokudin

Five children, including a 14-year-old orphan, have been returned to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the 14-year-old girl lived in the occupied territory with her grandmother, and when she died, she was left an orphan. However, today she managed to return to Ukraine, where she will be taken care of.

Four more children and their parents managed to leave with her. These are two families. The adults themselves turned to the Save Ukraine charitable organization with a request for help. Since the beginning of the year, 16 children have been returned from Kherson region - Prokudin said.

Recall

