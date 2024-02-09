International police use digital tools to locate 8 Ukrainian children illegally deported by russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66540 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117173 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122225 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267137 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176782 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166824 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237343 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64263 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100025 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61604 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32824 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267137 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234335 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117173 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100205 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100650 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117818 views
International police use digital tools to locate 8 Ukrainian children illegally deported by russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24811 views

International police have managed to track down eight Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by russia using digital sources such as facial recognition and geolocation.

An international police force has managed to find eight Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by russia. The search was initiated by the Dutch police and Europol. They shared the information with the Ukrainian authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Algemeen Dagblad.

Details

A few weeks ago, a conference was held at Europol's headquarters in The Hague, attended by 60 detectives and investigators from 23 countries, including Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. It was also attended by representatives of six non-governmental organizations that specialize in data analysis using satellite imagery and other tools.

The head of the International Crimes Unit of the National Police Investigations Unit, Vincent Sillessen, said that it was the first time that international open source digital (OSINT) specialists had worked so closely with the police when working on the topic of child abductions in Ukraine.

Since the war began in February 2022, the russians have taken thousands of Ukrainian children from their familiar environment. This can be considered a war crime. Since we do not have physical access to russia, we are trying to find these children and perpetrators based on digital sources

- Sillessen told me.

Investigators searched open online sources for information that would allow them to determine the exact whereabouts of the eight deported children. For example, advanced facial recognition was used to find recent photos of the children. Geolocation experts (determining the exact location of photographs or videos using satellite imagery) were able to pinpoint the exact location of the footage.

Ukraine managed to return only 500 children taken to russia out of 20 thousand confirmed cases of deportation - Lubinets05.12.2023, 13:29 • 26611 views

Due to security threats, the police cannot say anything about the identity and whereabouts of the children. It is only reported that they include orphaned children forcibly relocated from russia-occupied territory. These children have also been used for Russian propaganda purposes.

It is also noted that the police international crimes unit shared the information found with the Ukrainian authorities.

We are working with colleagues in Ukraine and it is now the task of the police to share information with the family and launch a criminal investigation into the possible perpetrators of the deportation

- Sillessen said.

Recall

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine can document about 20,000 cases of forced displacement of Ukrainian children,but the real number is higher.

PACE adopts resolution calling on member states to recognize deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia as genocide25.01.2024, 12:58 • 26057 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

