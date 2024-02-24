$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32934 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 123371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76832 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 289834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232987 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252004 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158067 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372238 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"First a flash, then an explosion": the DIU confirms the downing of a Russian A-50 aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28743 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released intercepted radio communications of Russian Su-35 pilots, confirming that an A-50U aircraft was shot down over the Azov Sea the day before.

"First a flash, then an explosion": the DIU confirms the downing of a Russian A-50 aircraft

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published a radio interception of Russian Su-35 pilots escorting an A50U aircraft that was shot down over the Sea of Azov yesterday. This was reported by the GUR, UNN reports.

Details

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the Russian Air Force A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down on February 23, 2024 near the town of Primorsk-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea

- the DIU reports.

It is noted that the last takeoff of the A-50U was made on February 23, 2024 at 15:50 from the Akhtubinsk airfield and was supposed to carry out terrorist tasks of the aggressor state of Russia near the settlements of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Zernograd.

The abrupt cessation of operation of the "Shmel" radar complex, which is equipped with the A-50U, in the area was recorded by the radio intelligence stations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine at 18:45. The fire damage of the modernized A-50U by the Russian Air Force is also confirmed by radio intercepts of the conversation of the Su-35 cover crew

 - added to the GUR.

Radio intercepts show that the Su-35 pilots first saw a flash and then an explosion. The pilots said they also saw air defense systems operating.

An additional sign of the success of the joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force is the order to terminate missions for two Su-35 aircraft and three Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Air Force, which were flying missions near the village of Millerovo - some of them were planning to conduct air strikes near Avdiivka

 , the DIU summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, February 23, an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Su-34
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Sea of Azov
