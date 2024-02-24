"First a flash, then an explosion": the DIU confirms the downing of a Russian A-50 aircraft

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published a radio interception of Russian Su-35 pilots escorting an A50U aircraft that was shot down over the Sea of Azov yesterday. This was reported by the GUR, UNN reports.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the Russian Air Force A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down on February 23, 2024 near the town of Primorsk-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea - the DIU reports.

It is noted that the last takeoff of the A-50U was made on February 23, 2024 at 15:50 from the Akhtubinsk airfield and was supposed to carry out terrorist tasks of the aggressor state of Russia near the settlements of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Zernograd.

The abrupt cessation of operation of the "Shmel" radar complex, which is equipped with the A-50U, in the area was recorded by the radio intelligence stations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine at 18:45. The fire damage of the modernized A-50U by the Russian Air Force is also confirmed by radio intercepts of the conversation of the Su-35 cover crew - added to the GUR.

Radio intercepts show that the Su-35 pilots first saw a flash and then an explosion. The pilots said they also saw air defense systems operating.

An additional sign of the success of the joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force is the order to terminate missions for two Su-35 aircraft and three Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Air Force, which were flying missions near the village of Millerovo - some of them were planning to conduct air strikes near Avdiivka , the DIU summarized.

Yesterday, February 23, an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov .