Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Fire at Khimrezerv in Kropyvnytskyi: preliminary air pollution within normal limits

Fire at Khimrezerv in Kropyvnytskyi: preliminary air pollution within normal limits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27992 views

Preliminary studies of air pollution in Kropyvnytskyi after the fire at Khimrezerv showed that the content of harmful substances in the air did not exceed the permissible limits.

In Kropyvnytskyi, according to preliminary results of air testing after a localized fire at the Khimrezerv enterprise, the content of harmful substances in the air does not exceed permissible standards, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said in Telegram, reports UNN

According to the Kirovohrad Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, experts measured atmospheric air samples for carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, methane,  petroleum hydrocarbons, soot, dust, formaldehyde, and sulfur dioxide. The preliminary results of the study show that the content of the above substances is within the permissible levels

- said the head of the Kirovohrad RMA.

Mr. Raykovych said that the measurements were taken outside the plant. The air testing is ongoing.

Earlier, UNN reported that a fire broke out at the Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, with one person reported dead.  Experts have begun to study air quality

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

