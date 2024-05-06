Fire at Khimrezerv in Kropyvnytskyi: preliminary air pollution within normal limits

In Kropyvnytskyi, according to preliminary results of air testing after a localized fire at the Khimrezerv enterprise, the content of harmful substances in the air does not exceed permissible standards, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to the Kirovohrad Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, experts measured atmospheric air samples for carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, methane, petroleum hydrocarbons, soot, dust, formaldehyde, and sulfur dioxide. The preliminary results of the study show that the content of the above substances is within the permissible levels - said the head of the Kirovohrad RMA.

Mr. Raykovych said that the measurements were taken outside the plant. The air testing is ongoing.

Earlier, UNN reported that a fire broke out at the Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, with one person reported dead. Experts have begun to study air quality.