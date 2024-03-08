$41.340.03
Finnish Minister of the Environment visits Kyiv to discuss damage from the war in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41247 views

Finnish Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mukkanen will visit Kyiv on March 8 to discuss the huge environmental damage caused by Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the energy situation.

Finnish Minister of the Environment visits Kyiv to discuss damage from the war in Russia

Finnish Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mukkänen will visit Kyiv on March 8 to discuss the environmental damage caused by the war in Russia and the energy situation in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the Finnish Ministry of the Environment and Climate. 

Details 

"Russia's war of aggression has caused, in addition to enormous human suffering, enormous environmental damage, the consequences of which will affect Ukraine and Ukrainians for a long time to come," the statement said. 

The Finnish minister also talks with representatives of Ukraine  assistance in rebuilding our country. 

On January 31, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the amount of damage caused by Russian aggression to Ukraine's environment has already exceeded two trillion hryvnias and is constantly growing. 

The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War presented President Zelenskyy with an Environmental Compact for Ukraine, consisting of 50 recommendations to help overcome the environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsKyiv
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
