Finnish Foreign Ministry: Russia's actions with buoys on Narva are an act of confusion

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69362 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237812 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219042 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205658 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66532 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109525 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49348 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105240 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 46399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219042 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218945 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 4576 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109525 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158263 views
Finnish Foreign Ministry: Russia's actions with buoys on Narva are an act of confusion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12580 views

According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, Russia has removed buoys on the Narva River along the border with Estonia, an unfriendly act aimed at creating confusion.

Finland is closely monitoring the situation on Estonia's water border, where Russian border guards have removed buoys on the Narvi River. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned about this , noting that Russia's actions in the border river are an unfriendly act that threatens to confuse, UNN reports .

Finland is closely monitoring the situation after Russia dismantled light buoys on the Narva River. Russia's actions in the border river are yet another unfriendly act aimed at causing confusion,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in a statement on X network.

Image

The official also promised solidarity with "a close friend and ally of Estonia".

Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
latviaLatvia
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

