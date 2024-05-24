Finnish Foreign Ministry: Russia's actions with buoys on Narva are an act of confusion

Finland is closely monitoring the situation on Estonia's water border, where Russian border guards have removed buoys on the Narvi River. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned about this , noting that Russia's actions in the border river are an unfriendly act that threatens to confuse, UNN reports .

The official also promised solidarity with "a close friend and ally of Estonia".

