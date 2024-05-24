Finnish Foreign Ministry: Russia's actions with buoys on Narva are an act of confusion
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, Russia has removed buoys on the Narva River along the border with Estonia, an unfriendly act aimed at creating confusion.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation on Estonia's water border, where Russian border guards have removed buoys on the Narvi River. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned about this , noting that Russia's actions in the border river are an unfriendly act that threatens to confuse, UNN reports .
Finland is closely monitoring the situation after Russia dismantled light buoys on the Narva River. Russia's actions in the border river are yet another unfriendly act aimed at causing confusion,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in a statement on X network.
The official also promised solidarity with "a close friend and ally of Estonia".
Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River24.05.24, 15:22 • 17830 views