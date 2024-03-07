$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Finland passes first sentence on businessman for violation of EU sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23521 views

A French businessman in Finland has been convicted of violating EU sanctions against Russia, the first such verdict in the country.

Finland passes first sentence on businessman for violation of EU sanctions against Russia

A court in Finland has handed down the first sentence to a businessman for violating EU sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Helsingin Sanomat, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, the Eastern Uusimaa District Court sentenced French citizen Gabriel Temin, who is the executive director of Finnish logistics and warehousing companies Luminor and Siberica, to 9 months' suspended sentence.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the financial benefits from the crime in favor of the state along with the company.

It is noted that this is the first sentence in Finland related to the violation of new sanctions against Russia.

Recall

Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of munitions components to Russia, as part of efforts to implement EU sanctions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Union
Finland
