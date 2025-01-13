Fico invited Zelenskyy to negotiations on gas transit through Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiations on the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He offers to meet for negotiations on the territory of Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine. He stated this in his address, reports UNN.

Details

Your decision to terminate gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia and other consumers is causing great damage to both Ukraine and Slovakia, and in particular to the European Union. It is causing a variety of reactions that do not contribute to either bilateral or multilateral relations - said Fico.

He said he would not respond to Zelenskyy's statements that the Slovak Prime Minister had made a "losing bet on Moscow", as he does not intend to further escalate tensions.

Zelensky on Fico: He refused to help Ukraine and made a losing bet on Moscow

Fico stressed that he holds views that differ from Zelenskyy's on a number of issues. In particular, regarding the strategy of continuing hostilities. And also - the transit of gas through Ukraine. According to the Slovak Prime Minister, his "position is not alone in Europe"

"500 million euros per year due to the termination of gas transit, the decisive importance is the impact of your decision on the competitiveness of the European Union, the organization to which you are applying for membership", the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about the negotiations on gas transit with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen and his team. According to him, the decisions made at this meeting confirm the seriousness of the situation, and for this reason I call on the Ukrainian side to take an active part in further negotiations and in the work of the special working group established for this purpose.

"Mr. President,

The Slovak Republic has shown and is showing great solidarity with your citizens living in Ukraine or on the territory of Slovakia. The joint negotiations between the governments of the Slovak Republic and Ukraine have also yielded good results. I would like to continue a constructive and mutually respectful dialogue with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. Therefore, as the highest representative of the Slovak executive power, let me invite you to negotiations, preferably as soon as possible, fully understanding the seriousness of your agenda", - said Fico.

He proposed to hold the meeting on the territory of the Slovak Republic near the state border between Slovakia and Ukraine.

Fico believes that such a meeting will create "good preconditions for an open discussion on gas supply to Slovakia and other countries through Ukraine, on possible technical solutions taking into account the termination of the contract between the relevant Ukrainian and Ukrainian companies".

“Let them not be angry": Slovak President refuses to visit Ukraine due to gas transit shutdown