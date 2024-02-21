Fedorov: Orikhiv is 95% destroyed due to constant Russian shelling

Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, is 95% destroyed due to constant shelling by the Russian army, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, after visiting the town, UNN reports .

He visited our Orikhiv, wounded by constant enemy attacks. There is no living space left on the houses - 95% of them were shelled by the enemy - wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, the streets in the city are deserted. People are hiding not even from the daily, but from the hourly explosions that are constantly heard in the distance, then very close.

"However, the residents of Orikhiv are unbreakable. They stick together," said Fedorov.

Addendum

Since the first days of the invasion, the city of Orikhiv has been subjected to regular shelling by the Russian occupation forces. In particular, the Russian army drops guided aerial bombs on the city.

