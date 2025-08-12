Fedorov intrigued with "super news" in the field of mobile internet and communication
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Fedorov promises "super news" for Ukrainians in the field of mobile internet/communication. This news will be significant for the whole world.
First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced "super news" in the field of mobile internet/communication, which he wrote about in Threads on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Today there will be super news for Ukrainians in the field of mobile internet/communication. And it will be top news for the whole world
Recall
For the first time in Ukraine, 5G communication was tested in a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI.