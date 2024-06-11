Farion was reinstated at Lviv Polytechnic by a court decision

Former MP Iryna Farion was officially reinstated at the Lviv Polytechnic after the cancellation of the previous dismissal order, as she herself announced in social networks on June 10, writes UNN.

"I walk through the corridors... Lviv Polytechnic. It has just been restored in accordance with the court's decision," Farion said in a video posted on Telegram.

Farion also published a copy of the order to reinstate the professor of the Department of Ukrainian language at Lviv Polytechnic from November 24, 2023, signed by the rector of the University Yuriy Bobal.

From the special fund, according to the order, she must be paid UAH 123,927 of salary for the time of forced absenteeism.

In November 2023, Irina Farion was dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic.

Then in Lviv, students went to a rally demanding the dismissal of linguist Irina Farion from the University amid several high-profile scandals involving her. And the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings and appointed a number of expert examinations regarding Farion's statements and publications.

The Lviv Court of Appeal decided to reinstate Irina Farion as a professor of the Department of Ukrainian language at the Lviv Polytechnic.