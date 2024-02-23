$41.340.03
Family of a soldier recently released from captivity returned from occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20032 views

The mother and 14-year-old sister of a recently released Ukrainian soldier were returned from the Russian-occupied Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory with the assistance of the Ukrainian authorities.

Family of a soldier recently released from captivity returned from occupied Kherson region

The mother and sister of a soldier who was recently released from russian captivity have been returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the Ministry of Reintegration was recently approached by an Armed Forces serviceman who had recently returned from captivity. He said that his mother and 14-year-old sister are in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

The man asked for help to return his family to the government-controlled territory.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, and the volunteer organization Helping to Leave, the family was able to leave the temporary occupation.

They are already on the government-controlled territory, so soon the family will be reunited and the soldier will be able to hug his family

- said the Ministry of Reintegration .

A grandmother and her 16-year-old granddaughter returned from the occupation11.02.24, 12:40 • 100572 views

Addendum

The ministry adds that if you witness the illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or the territory of the Russian Federation, you should report it to the specialized specialist of the Ministry of Reintegration Natalia Yemets by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

You can also call the National Information Bureau's hotline 16-48.

Recall

With the help of the Ministry of Reintegration, a child, who had been separated from his family for almost two years, was returned to Ukraine from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
