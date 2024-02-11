Another family, a grandmother and her 16-year-old granddaughter , returned from the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Life under occupation is full of fear and horror. The story of a family that managed to return to the government-controlled territory proves this. The grandmother-caregiver and her 16-year-old granddaughter could not leave because they were afraid of passing through enemy checkpoints," Prokudin wrote. He noted that the relevant services had been working with the family for a long time and helped them overcome all obstacles. "So I am glad to welcome another child, another family to the free land - Prokudin said.

Addendum [1

Another child who remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region was returned to Ukraine.