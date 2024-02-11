ukenru
F-16s will become a target for the occupiers: Ihnat says infrastructure is being adapted in Ukraine

F-16s will become a target for the occupiers: Ihnat says infrastructure is being adapted in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41771 views

Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure to ensure the safe operation of future F-16 fighters and to prevent them from being attacked by the Russian armed forces.

Undoubtedly, future F-16 fighters will become a target for the occupiers. Therefore, serious preparations are underway to adapt the infrastructure for the aircraft.

This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.    

We could have already deployed them (F-16s - ed.) here and they would have taken off, as American F-15s did in 2012 and 2018. In order to take off and land, they need some kind of control, communication systems, etc. Of course, we need logistics, the planes need to be serviced and refueled. This can be done and has been done in Ukraine

- Ignat said.

He noted that the preparation of infrastructure is very serious today, especially in the context of hostilities. It is necessary to prepare both the runways themselves,  and the storage facilities, so that the enemy cannot shoot down the fighter jets.  

Of course, the F-16 will be a tasty target for the occupiers. We have to do everything to ensure that the infrastructure being prepared is adapted. It's not an easy process to overhaul it, especially when we are under daily shelling. Therefore, the infrastructure is being adapted, pilots are being trained

- Ignat said.   

AddendumAddendum

In an interview with the Voice of America  , a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Phantom said that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s is going on as planned. Ukrainian pilots are impressed with the aircraft.

 The Netherlands plans to prepare six additional F-16 fighters for Ukraine . Thus, the country will transfer 24 F-16 aircraft. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

