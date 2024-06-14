Exports via the Black Sea corridor reached 52 million tons - US Ambassador

Almost 1,850 ships passed through the Black Sea corridor, moving 52 million tons of cargo, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who is visiting Odesa, said on Friday, UNN reports.

My first stop in Odesa was to meet with General Deineko and Admiral Kostur of the Odesa Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service. Nearly 1,850 ships have passed through the Black Sea Corridor, moving 52 million tons of cargo to feed the world and support Ukraine's economy - Brink wrote in X.

"It is wonderful to be back in Odesa, the pearl of the Black Sea, a city that combines a rich cultural heritage with the strength and determination of its people," said the Ambassador.

