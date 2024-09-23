Explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy struck at the forest belt, the type of weapon is being established

The Russian army struck at a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

“The enemy struck a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv. There are no casualties at the moment. The type of weapon used by the occupants is being established,” said Colonel Syniehubov.

Mayor Terekhov: Occupants struck at Kharkiv suburbs