Explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy struck at the forest belt, the type of weapon is being established
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck at a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
“The enemy struck a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv. There are no casualties at the moment. The type of weapon used by the occupants is being established,” said Colonel Syniehubov.
