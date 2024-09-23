Mayor Terekhov: Occupants struck at Kharkiv suburbs
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants attacked a nearby suburb of Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov urged residents to be careful and stay in shelters because of the possibility of repeated attacks.
"Preliminary, the attack hit a nearby suburb. Be careful and take cover if possible - the enemy may repeat the launch of the KABs," Terekhov said.
The mayor of Kharkiv reportedthat explosions were heard in the city.