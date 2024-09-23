ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Expert: Ukraine has examples of successful development of villages that were included in urban communities during administrative reform

Expert: Ukraine has examples of successful development of villages that were included in urban communities during administrative reform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121668 views

Experts are assessing the consequences of including villages in urban communities. Success depends on the city's resources and interaction with villages, but there are positive examples of infrastructure development and improved services.

The development of the infrastructure of villages that were included in urban communities during the administrative reform largely depends on the resources available to the settlement, which is the center of the community. This opinion was voiced by political scientist Ruslan Bortnyk in a commentary to UNN.

The impact of administrative reform on villages that have been incorporated into urban communities can be assessed differently, depending on what kind of community it is. If it is capable and successful, the accession of surrounding villages to it has given their residents additional access to medical, educational, administrative, and other infrastructure. In theory, of course, the resources of the urban community should have been extended to these rural and settlement settlements. It all depended heavily on how successful the city was, which was joined by certain villages. There are positive examples of such associations in Ukraine, although, unfortunately, there are not many of them. Instead, the amalgamation of, say, unsuccessful and depressed cities or urban-type settlements with rural settlements has only led to the leaching of social infrastructure from villages

- Ruslan Bortnik noted.

The expert added that much depends on the interaction between the village and the community center. After all, he said, the liquidation of village councils and the replacement of village heads with starostas often leads to the fact that villages do not always have the opportunity to effectively defend their interests in new communities.

In a commentary to UNN , Trebukhiv village elder Andriy Tsakhlo said that after the village was included in the Brovary community of Kyiv region, it began to develop more dynamically, and there were positive changes in the communal sphere, in the areas of medicine, education and the provision of various services.

It was definitely the right decision. The village has begun to renew and develop more dynamically. This is evident in the improvement of the village's amenities, healthcare, education, administrative services, etc. For example, our lyceum is designed for 800 students, and 200 pupils needed transportation to it. The school bus we had could only transport 75 students. We submitted an application, and with the assistance of the Brovary City Council and co-financing from the local and regional budgets, we received another bus, which is already operating on the route and transporting children. The lyceum has a completely renovated modern shelter that can accommodate all students. We are completing the renovation of the shelter in the kindergarten. A modern ventilation system has already been installed in the institution, and the replacement of sewer pipes is nearing completion. All our utility facilities are 100% ready for the heating season. We have a great situation with lighting, when we amalgamated with the city, we got modern streetlights and new streets were illuminated

- said Andriy Tsakhlo.

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that the villages that became part of the community initially had many problems. In particular, Trebukhiv could not adopt a budget for three years in a row. The village was not developing, the problems had been accumulating for years, and they needed to be solved.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising