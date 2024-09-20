ukenru
Expert predicts how the dollar will change by the end of the year

Expert predicts how the dollar will change by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116993 views

Economist Oleg Getman predicts a gradual rise in the dollar to 42 UAH by the end of the year. The NBU controls the situation on the interbank market, and foreign exchange reserves are at their maximum level.

The US dollar will gradually rise and reach 42 hryvnia to the dollar at the end of the year. This opinion was expressed by economic expert Oleg Hetman in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The state budget has an average annual exchange rate of 40.6 UAH per dollar, and the state budget envisages 42 UAH per dollar by the end of the year. Most likely, these parameters will be maintained, as there are no fundamental factors for the dollar to rise

- noted Hetman.

According to him, foreign exchange reserves are currently at their highest level and amount to $43 billion. 

“The NBU is doing quite well on the interbank market in the managed flexibility mode and smoothing out fluctuations, so the exchange rate will gradually move towards 42 by the end of the year and no surprises are expected,” Hetman said.

Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, said in a commentary to UNN that the dollar is likely to continue to riseby the end of the year. According to the expert, by 2025, the dollar may rise by about 2 hryvnias.

“The expected rise of the dollar by the end of the year can be explained by the lack of currency on the market, which is caused by inflationary risks and restrictions on access to international capital markets. It is important for the government and the National Bank of Ukraine to take steps to stabilize the financial system and increase investor confidence. At this stage, the priority should be to ensure macroeconomic stability and support domestic business,” said Olena Sosedka.

The government registered a draft law “On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025” in the Verkhovna Rada. The document sets the exchange rate at 45 hryvnia to the dollar.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

