Expert: Hetmantsev gives enough tools to make tax authorities feel like "masters of life" and create problems for business

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 57319 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107553 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136436 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135119 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174883 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280656 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167150 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102730 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102462 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104448 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71214 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44190 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 57324 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259133 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31955 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122031 views
Expert: Hetmantsev gives enough tools to make tax authorities feel like "masters of life" and create problems for business

Expert: Hetmantsev gives enough tools to make tax authorities feel like "masters of life" and create problems for business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 219416 views

Tax officials in Ukraine consider themselves "masters of life" who can create problems for businesses using tools provided by lawmakers, including Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, says political expert Serhiy Gaidai.

Tax officials consider themselves "masters of life" who can create problems for any business. They have enough tools for this purpose, provided by lawmakers, first of all, the chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Danylo Hetmantsev. This was stated by political expert Serhiy Gaidai in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of JSC Concorde Bank, previously stated that after the decision to liquidate the bank, a tax audit was conducted, which resulted in a report worth UAH 700,000, but on the instructions of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, they "illegally added" UAH 392 million. In particular, she said, the tax authorities, under pressure from Hetmantsev, decided to charge VAT on the bank's financial transactions and commission income, which are not subject to this tax under the law.

Mr. Gaidai noted that the tax service in Ukraine is very large in size, with at least 70,000 people involved in tax collection. In his opinion, this number of people is unnecessary.

"They (the tax authorities - ed.) consider themselves people who are masters of life, who can create problems for any enterprise, and they have enough tools to do so, which our lawmakers have provided them with. And Hetmantsev is number one, the person who gives them such opportunities. Because Hetmantsev's very concept of the state structure is that entrepreneurs are a criminal class that makes money illegally somewhere, hides it, and we need to do everything to squeeze all the money out of them," he said, commenting on Sosedka's statement.

According to him, it is the tax service that "maintains one of the largest corruption schemes.

"This is the so-called illegal VAT, and Hetmantsev gave them such a tool as an illegal, unconstitutional opportunity to withdraw VAT from entrepreneurs... Only customs officers, who also have their own schemes, can be compared to them. And so, realizing that they are the masters of life, that they have a political roof - Hetmantsev and other MPs, such as Zheleznyak and others - they act like this," the expert says.

In his opinion, it is necessary to dismiss almost all tax officials and to remove any possibility for the state and officials to interfere in economic activity through lawmaking. Mr. Gaidai emphasized that there are at least two ways to collect taxes. The first one is the way individual entrepreneurs do it, and the second is that the banking system can be the best tax agent, when all transactions are made by banks and tax is withdrawn from the card.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to limit the potential for any possible pressure on "white", legal businesses and to introduce a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. After that, on January 23, he enacted the NSDC decision on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising