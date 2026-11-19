As of Thursday, November 19, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.20 to the US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was UAH 45.34 to the US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 49.57. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.2020 (-14 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 49.5717 (-29 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.2393 (-8 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

at banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 45.19–45.84, the euro at UAH 49.70–50.57, and the zloty at UAH 11.11–11.58;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 45.07–45.12 per dollar and UAH 49.49–49.52 per euro.

Recall

According to the NBU, during the first nine months of 2026, the share of cashless transactions made with Ukrainian bank payment cards reached 96.1% by number and 67.1% by value, while Ukrainians made more than 7.2 billion cashless transactions worth over UAH 4 trillion.

At the same time, Ukraine’s payment infrastructure continues to expand, and nearly 99% of payments in the retail network are made contactlessly.

Ukrainian banks earned over UAH 161 billion before tax — infographic