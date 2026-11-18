Ukrainian banks generated more than UAH 161 billion in pre-tax profit in the first three quarters of 2026. Opendatabot reports this, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, income tax expenses increased 2.3-fold at once, to UAH 81.34 billion.

Almost 88% of all pre-tax profit was concentrated in the ten largest banks. Together, they earned UAH 142.06 billion. The top ten included four state-owned banks, four banks with foreign capital, and two privately owned banks.

PrivatBank earned the most—its pre-tax profit grew by 11% compared with the same period last year and amounted to UAH 74.4 billion. This is more than half of the profit of the top ten leaders.

At the same time, PrivatBank's income tax expenses amounted to UAH 37.51 billion—also nearly half of the total amount of such expenses incurred by all Ukrainian banks.

By contrast, private banks decided to step up their pace: Universal Bank, which operates monobank, increased its pre-tax profit by 68%, while PUMB increased its profit by 36%.

Among foreign banks, Citibank posted the best growth rate, at +32%.

Previously

As of Wednesday, November 18, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.34 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was UAH 45.39 per US dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 49.86.