Ex-deputy commander of the Chernykh Zaporozhtsev brigade now works in the Kiev RSA: it will increase the region's defense capability

Dmytro Kucherya, who previously served in the armed forces of Ukraine and was deputy commander of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev, became the new deputy chairman of the Kiev RSA. Today it was presented by the chairman of the Kiev regional state administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

"Today I introduced the new deputy chairman of the Kyiv regional state administration to the staff. This Is Dmitry Kucherya. Former deputy commander of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev, Lieutenant Colonel. At one time, I met Dmitry during another visit to our heroic Brigade in the East. After all, together with communities, districts, and benefactors, we constantly help our defenders from the 72nd Brigade," Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that after communicating with Kucherey, he realized that his experience was extremely necessary in the Kiev RSA. after all, the administration faces the task of working with the military to increase the region's defense capability and effectively counteract Russian aggression. Kravchenko suggested that curly head this particular direction.

According to the head of RSA, the construction of fortifications, civil protection, communication with the military and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a number of issues that he will deal with.

"The main thing I heard from Dmitry is that he knows what the state and the Army need. Since 2017, he served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But not only does he know Military Affairs well, but he has worked for the Ministry of Defense for a long time and knows the work of the state apparatus. Therefore, I am convinced that it will cope with the tasks set and increase the effectiveness of cooperation at all levels," Kravchenko concluded.

