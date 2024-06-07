ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ex-deputy commander of the Chernykh Zaporozhtsev brigade now works in the Kiev RSA: it will increase the region's defense capability

Dmytro Kucherya, former deputy commander of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev, has been appointed as the new deputy head of the Kyiv regional state administration to improve the region's defense capability and effectively counter Russian aggression.

Dmytro Kucherya, who previously served in the armed forces of Ukraine and was deputy commander of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev, became the new deputy chairman of the Kiev RSA. Today it was presented by the chairman of the Kiev regional state administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

"Today I introduced the new deputy chairman of the Kyiv regional state administration to the staff. This Is Dmitry Kucherya. Former deputy commander of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev, Lieutenant Colonel. At one time, I met Dmitry during another visit to our heroic Brigade in the East. After all, together with communities, districts, and benefactors, we constantly help our defenders from the 72nd Brigade," Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on Facebook. 

He noted that after communicating with Kucherey, he realized that his experience was extremely necessary in the Kiev RSA.   after all, the administration faces the task of working with the military to increase the region's defense capability and effectively counteract Russian aggression.  Kravchenko suggested that curly head this particular direction.   

According to the head of RSA, the construction of fortifications, civil protection, communication with the military and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a number of issues that he will deal with.

"The main thing I heard from Dmitry is that he knows what the state and the Army need. Since 2017, he served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But not only does he know Military Affairs well, but he has worked for the Ministry of Defense for a long time and knows the work of the state apparatus. Therefore, I am convinced that it will cope with the tasks set and increase the effectiveness of cooperation at all levels," Kravchenko concluded.

