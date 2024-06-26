$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Everything is being implemented according to plan": Gur on strikes on the Kerch Bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18848 views

the Russians are strengthening their fortifications to protect the Kerch bridge from possible attacks by Ukrainian troops.

"Everything is being implemented according to plan": Gur on strikes on the Kerch Bridge

The Russians are trying to strengthen security and continue to build naval fortifications to protect against attacks on the Kerch Bridge, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces  "Everything is being implemented according to plan."  this was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

""The enemy is really trying  to strengthen security, protection, builds and builds more and more new fortifications and strengthens naval fortifications, conducts engineering work. This applies to some classical systems, as well as artisanal ones, when just barges block paths and directions,"  - said Yusov, answering a question about the protection of the Kerch Bridge by the invaders. 

However, Yusov assured that the security and Defense Forces are working and "everything is being implemented according to plan." 

Addition 

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said earlier that the Crimean Peninsula can be cut off from supplies from the Russian Federation, and later released from occupation. Budanov pointed out the possibility of destroying the Kerch Bridge with missiles ATACMS.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Crimea
Crimean bridge
Poland
