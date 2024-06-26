"Everything is being implemented according to plan": Gur on strikes on the Kerch Bridge

The Russians are trying to strengthen security and continue to build naval fortifications to protect against attacks on the Kerch Bridge, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces "Everything is being implemented according to plan." this was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

""The enemy is really trying to strengthen security, protection, builds and builds more and more new fortifications and strengthens naval fortifications, conducts engineering work. This applies to some classical systems, as well as artisanal ones, when just barges block paths and directions," - said Yusov, answering a question about the protection of the Kerch Bridge by the invaders.

However, Yusov assured that the security and Defense Forces are working and "everything is being implemented according to plan."

Addition

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said earlier that the Crimean Peninsula can be cut off from supplies from the Russian Federation, and later released from occupation. Budanov pointed out the possibility of destroying the Kerch Bridge with missiles ATACMS.