European Parliament calls on the EU to strengthen sanctions against Belarus and release all political prisoners - media

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly adopted a recommendation resolution calling on the EU to strengthen sanctions against Belarus and release all 1400 political prisoners, including my Radio Liberty colleague Ihar Losik and his wife Daria - Yozvyak wrote.

In July 2023, European Union ambassadors approved new sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions against Belarus relate mainly to aviation and dual-use goods.

