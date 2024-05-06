Euro 2025 qualifiers: Ukraine's U-19 national team to hold qualifying matches in the Netherlands in November

The U-19 national team will play matches of the Euro 2025 qualifying tournament in the Netherlands in November. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

The dates and venue of the Euro 2025 qualifying tournament with the participation of the U-19 national team are known. The mini-tournament in our group will take place in the Netherlands, and the matches will take place on November 13, 16 and 19. It will be recalled that the national teams of Slovenia and Kazakhstan will also play in the group with the Ukrainians - the statement said.

It is noted that the first two teams of each group of the qualifying round and the best third team will advance to the elite round of selection.

Recall

The U19 football team of Ukraine with a 100% result and no goals conceded has qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024.