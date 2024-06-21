$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Euro 2024: Austria confidently beat Poland with a score of 3:1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25543 views

Austria's national football team beat Poland 3-1 in the group stage match of the 2024 European Championship. Goals were scored by Trauner, Baumgartner and Arnautovic.

Euro 2024: Austria confidently beat Poland with a score of 3:1

The Austrian national football team confidently beat the Polish team in the match of the second round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship. This is reported by UNN with reference to UEFA.

Details 

The Group B meeting, which took place in Berlin, ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the Austrians. 

Gernot Trauner (9th minute), Christoph Baumgartner (66th minute) and Marko Arnautovic (78th minute) scored for the winners.Krzysztof Pentek scored for the losing team (30).

Thus, the Austrian national team scored 3 points and continues to fight for a ticket to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Polish national team with zero points remains with a slim chance before the final round against France.

Recall

On Friday, June 21, the match between Ukraine and Slovakia also took place. the Ukrainian national team snatched the victory with a score 2:1. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsNews of the World
France
Slovakia
Ukraine
Berlin
