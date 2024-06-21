Euro 2024: Austria confidently beat Poland with a score of 3:1

The Austrian national football team confidently beat the Polish team in the match of the second round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship. This is reported by UNN with reference to UEFA.

Details

The Group B meeting, which took place in Berlin, ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the Austrians.

Gernot Trauner (9th minute), Christoph Baumgartner (66th minute) and Marko Arnautovic (78th minute) scored for the winners.Krzysztof Pentek scored for the losing team (30).

Thus, the Austrian national team scored 3 points and continues to fight for a ticket to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Polish national team with zero points remains with a slim chance before the final round against France.

Recall

On Friday, June 21, the match between Ukraine and Slovakia also took place. the Ukrainian national team snatched the victory with a score 2:1.