EU to pledge military support for Ukraine at summit, to reiterate need to speed up delivery of ammunition and missiles - Reuters

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51871 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114528 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120301 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166761 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

EU to pledge military support for Ukraine at summit, to reiterate need to speed up delivery of ammunition and missiles - Reuters

EU to pledge military support for Ukraine at summit, to reiterate need to speed up delivery of ammunition and missiles - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28862 views

At a summit on February 1, EU leaders will reaffirm their commitment to continue providing military support to Ukraine and emphasize the urgent need to speed up the supply of ammunition and missiles, according to a draft document obtained by Reuters.

EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" Ukraine and will point out the urgent need to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to the country at the summit on Thursday, February 1, Reuters reports, citing the draft conclusions of the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text of the conclusions also reads.

The draft conclusions of the summit leave open the question of whether the leaders will pledge to contribute another 5 billion euros to help Ukraine to a fund called the European Peace Fund, which has been used to finance arms donations to Ukraine, the newspaper points out.

"The idea of allocating another 5 billion euros is included in square brackets in the draft text, indicating that it is still under discussion," the article says.

EU members have been arguing for months over the future of the fund's role in military aid to Ukraine, with Germany proposing to focus on bilateral aid from individual EU countries, the newspaper notes.

The main topic of Thursday's summit in Brussels will reportedly be an attempt to reach an agreement on a €50 billion, four-year financial aid package for Ukraine, which was blocked by Hungary at the previous summit in December.

Hungary is open to using the EU budget for the aid package for Ukraine - Orban's adviser29.01.24, 13:00 • 38474 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

