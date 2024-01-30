EU to pledge military support for Ukraine at summit, to reiterate need to speed up delivery of ammunition and missiles - Reuters

EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" Ukraine and will point out the urgent need to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to the country at the summit on Thursday, February 1, Reuters reports, citing the draft conclusions of the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text of the conclusions also reads.

The draft conclusions of the summit leave open the question of whether the leaders will pledge to contribute another 5 billion euros to help Ukraine to a fund called the European Peace Fund, which has been used to finance arms donations to Ukraine, the newspaper points out.

"The idea of allocating another 5 billion euros is included in square brackets in the draft text, indicating that it is still under discussion," the article says.

EU members have been arguing for months over the future of the fund's role in military aid to Ukraine, with Germany proposing to focus on bilateral aid from individual EU countries, the newspaper notes.

The main topic of Thursday's summit in Brussels will reportedly be an attempt to reach an agreement on a €50 billion, four-year financial aid package for Ukraine, which was blocked by Hungary at the previous summit in December.

Hungary is open to using the EU budget for the aid package for Ukraine - Orban's adviser