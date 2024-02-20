ukenru
Borrell: EU member states can order artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe

Borrell: EU member states can order artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29853 views

EU member states may buy artillery shells for Ukraine from outside the EU as part of a plan to provide Kyiv with weapons.

Any EU member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine can order artillery shells outside Europe as part of a plan to provide Kyiv with weapons. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the European Union.

Details

According to him, the day before, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, they discussed ways to increase the supply of ammunition on a bilateral and European basis. 

60 framework contracts have been developed for placing orders for artillery shells with industry - and these contracts are also being funded.

Borrell noted that 60 different framework contracts have been developed within the EU to place orders for artillery ammunition in industry. 

According to him, the 60 framework contracts can be used by any member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. 

Of course, this requires funding.   This funding would also be available to buy ammunition outside of Europe if other supplies are available. This is not limited to the supplies that the European defense industry can provide. If there is another source of supply that is better, cheaper, faster, I have told member states to use it. No problem at all

- said Borrell.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

