We will discuss Ukraine and address the issue of money to support Ukrainians - European Commissioner for Home Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58181 views

EU interior ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will join them via online. They are planning to address the issue of spending funds to support Ukraine on its way to the EU.

We will discuss Ukraine and address the issue of money to support Ukrainians - European Commissioner for Home Affairs

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson, on Monday, March 4, before the meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels announced the consideration of the situation in Ukraine, in particular in the context of financial support for the country in a difficult and important moment.

This was reported by UNN with reference to portal of the European Commission.

We will also discuss Ukraine, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, will be present online.

  - reported Johansson.

According to the official, the topic of financial means to support the country in a difficult moment will be touched upon.

I think this is an opportunity to show once again how committed we are to supporting Ukrainians and supporting Ukraine. As you know, this is a very important moment. It's also important in terms of the money that we have decided to spend to support Ukraine, given that they are on the road to the EU.

- said Johansson.

Turkish Foreign Minister believes that the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire should be separated04.03.2024, 10:39 • 91254 views

Supplement

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson  said at a briefing on Monday that EU countries deported significantly more migrants to their home countries in 2023 than in the previous year. The number of deportations rose by 15 percent, she said.

In principle, there are signs of better cooperation between member states when it comes to returns, Johansson explained.

Reference

According to the EU statistics office, some 96,800 people were returned to countries outside the EU in 2022.

Recall

Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a framework for EU accession negotiations by March 12 based on Ukraine's progress on reforms.

The European Commission may within two weeks propose to use the proceeds from frozen Russian assetsto jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine, the media reported.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyPolitics
