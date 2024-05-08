The EU does not have an agreed position on whether we recognize Putin as a legitimate president - Stano

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70050 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104982 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248790 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165081 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102032 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41194 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54158 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47946 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223886 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70050 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54158 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113519 views
Actual
The EU does not have an agreed position on whether we recognize Putin as a legitimate president - Stano

The EU does not have an agreed position on whether we recognize Putin as a legitimate president - Stano

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75793 views

The EU does not have an agreed position on whether or not to recognize Vladimir Putin as the legitimate president of Russia, but all 27 member states have recognized that the elections in Russia were not transparent.

The EU has no agreed position on whether to recognize Vladimir Putin as the legitimate president of Russia. Instead, all 27 member states recognized that the elections in Russia were not transparent. This was stated at a briefing by the EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking about the issue of recognizing Putin as president of the Russian Federation, Stano said: "As far as recognition is concerned, the EU as such does not deal with recognition, the power to recognize belongs to the member states and is usually associated with states and countries.

"Of course, when member states unanimously say with 27 votes that they do not consider someone to be a legitimate representative of a country, as we did in the case of Syrian leader Assad or the dictator in Belarus Lukashenko, then we can have such a position. In the case of Russia, there is no pan-European position agreed by 27 countries that says we do not see Putin as a legitimate representative of Russia," the spokesman said.

The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist07.05.24, 16:55 • 168589 views

According to him, "the fact of life is that he sits in the Kremlin, from the Kremlin he directs one of the most brutal and bloody aggressions in the modern history of Europe - the aggression against Ukraine. He is part of the problem. (...) we all stated in a statement agreed by 27 member states on March 18 how we see the 'elections' that in the eyes of Moscow confirmed him in this position that he holds in the Kremlin.

"So, again, the EU's position when it comes to Venezuela, Belarus and Syria, for example, has been agreed by 27 member states in defining how we see these people staying in power... In the case of Russia, we have decided as 27 countries on the process of Putin's so-called re-election, but there is no agreed position in the EU on whether we recognize Putin as a legitimate president. The fact is, again, he sits in the Kremlin, he makes the decisions," Stano summarized.

Why did some countries attend Putin's inauguration? The EU commented08.05.24, 21:38 • 78130 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
venezuelaVenezuela
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising