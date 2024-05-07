EU has new plan to break stalemate on Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU has new plan to break stalemate on Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

EU has new plan to break stalemate on Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

Brussels is considering allowing neutral EU countries to opt out of using frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine, while G7 members such as Germany, France and Italy remain cautious due to legal and financial risks.

Brussels is considering allowing neutral countries to opt out of its proposal to use the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets to buy weapons for Ukraine, Politico reports, citing six EU diplomats, UNN writes.

Details

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, at which the Belgian presidency of the EU Council hopes to reach an agreement to unblock funding for Ukraine, a new text has reportedly been circulated "suggesting that capitals opposed to military aid could limit themselves to providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

"This is a last-ditch effort to win over non-NATO EU countries such as Austria, Malta, Cyprus and Ireland, which have been demanding exemptions from buying munitions. Other vocal critics of the EU's military strategy in Ukraine, such as Hungary and Slovakia, also support this caveat," the publication says.

But, as the newspaper reports, "this will not dispel all fears." "According to an EU diplomat, EU countries that are also members of the G7 - Germany, France and Italy - are cautious about the proposal because of legal and financial risks, and are not expected to support the deal on Wednesday," the newspaper notes.

G7 says full confiscation of Russian assets no longer on the table, seeks alternatives - FT03.05.24, 12:17 • 22024 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
g7G7
austriaAustria
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
maltaMalta
irelandIreland
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus

