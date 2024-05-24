ukenru
Actual
EU condemns "theft" of Estonian buoys by Russian border guards

EU condemns "theft" of Estonian buoys by Russian border guards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18258 views

The EU emphasizes that the actions of Russian border guards on the Narva River are part of a broader pattern of provocative behavior and hybrid actions by Russia in the Baltic Sea region.

The European Union has condemned the removal of buoys by Russia marking the border with Estonia on the Narva River. Estonian officials said that on Thursday 24 out of 50 buoys placed to mark sailing routes were removed. Writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

This border incident is part of a broader pattern of Russia's provocative behavior and hybrid actions, including on its sea and land borders in the Baltic Sea region

- the EU said in a statement.

Russia has expressed disagreement with the placement of floating markers used to prevent boats from entering foreign waters and has challenged the location of about half of the 250 buoys, the Estonian Border Guard Service said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she was trying to clarify the situation.

She said it appears to be part of a “broader pattern” of Moscow's actions to use “border-related tools to create fear and anxiety.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires, saying it considered the move a “provocative border incident.” In its statement, the ministry demanded the “immediate return” of the buoys.

This comes after the Russian Defense Ministry published a proposal to revise its maritime border in the Baltic Sea. The proposal was removed after concerns among NATO members, including Estonia.

Recall

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, prompting Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
estoniaEstonia

