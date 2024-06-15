EU agrees to Hungary's conditions for Ukraine's accession - Szijjarto

Budapest has succeeded in introducing its requirements for the framework document governing the negotiations between the European Union and Ukraine on its membership. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports.

According to him, after "fierce discussions," the EU agreed that the negotiation framework for Ukraine should include all of Hungary's demands regarding the rights of national minorities.

Some member states did not want to hear about this condition, but we made it clear that we insist on restoring the rights of minorities to preserve their national identity, use their mother tongue and be educated in their mother tongue - Siyarto said .

The Hungarian official explained that now the negotiation framework states that Ukraine "must return to the Hungarians of Transcarpathia the rights taken away from them in recent years.

