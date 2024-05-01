Estonia will not send conscripts with expired passports to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90700 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152049 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251895 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174517 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165722 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148377 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38245 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40545 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225122 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90700 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
Estonia will not send conscripts with expired passports to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23223 views

Estonia does not plan to expel Ukrainian conscripts, even if their documents expire, which allows them to apply for temporary residence permits despite the lack of valid travel documents.

Estonia currently has no plans to expel men liable for military service to Ukraine, even if their documents expire. This was stated by Anneli Vix, an adviser to the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Estonian Ministry of the Interior, ERR reports, UNN writes.

Details

She emphasized that the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs has no plan to repatriate Ukrainian men from the country, including those subject to mobilization in Ukraine

At the same time, Wicks warned that if Ukrainian citizens of mobilization age cannot exchange their expired passports for new ones at the Ukrainian embassy, they will lose the opportunity to travel.

However, the absence of a valid travel document does not limit the possibility of applying for a temporary residence permit or extending it. The current procedure also allows for identification or confirmation of identity on the basis of other evidence

- explained the advisor of the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The publication notes that as of April 26, 6.5 thousand Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are living in Estonia on the basis of temporary protection.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of returning to Ukraine conscriptswho left for the EU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Suspension of consular services for men of military age abroad: MFA provides explanation23.04.24, 21:04 • 51754 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

