Estonia will not send conscripts with expired passports to Ukraine

Estonia currently has no plans to expel men liable for military service to Ukraine, even if their documents expire. This was stated by Anneli Vix, an adviser to the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Estonian Ministry of the Interior, ERR reports, UNN writes.

She emphasized that the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs has no plan to repatriate Ukrainian men from the country, including those subject to mobilization in Ukraine

At the same time, Wicks warned that if Ukrainian citizens of mobilization age cannot exchange their expired passports for new ones at the Ukrainian embassy, they will lose the opportunity to travel.

However, the absence of a valid travel document does not limit the possibility of applying for a temporary residence permit or extending it. The current procedure also allows for identification or confirmation of identity on the basis of other evidence - explained the advisor of the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The publication notes that as of April 26, 6.5 thousand Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are living in Estonia on the basis of temporary protection.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of returning to Ukraine conscriptswho left for the EU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

