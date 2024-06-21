$41.340.03
Estonia may suspend the operation of a checkpoint on the border with russia due to increased queues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16702 views

Estonia may temporarily close its main border checkpoint with russia due to long queues where people wait for many hours to cross the border.

Estonia may suspend the operation of a checkpoint on the border with russia due to increased queues

Estonia has said it is considering reopening the country's main border crossing with russia to ease congestion, which has forced some travellers to wait all night. UNN writes about this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The city administration of Narva published a statement that as of 11 o'clock on Friday, about 400 people were waiting to cross the border with russia. At the same time, the Estonian authorities can only let about 150 people pass per hour. People waiting in line will be provided with bottled water, and a waiting room will be offered for mothers with children and pregnant women, the report says.

The Estonian border guard service has warned that the checkpoint in Narva may be closed. At the same time, its work has already been stopped this week.

Add

The border checkpoint between Estonia and russia across the Narva River is currently open only to pedestrians, as this year russia stopped traffic on it.

The Estonian government has consistently discouraged residents from traveling to russia amid difficult political relations, but many continue to do so because members of the country's russian-speaking community have relatives on the other side of the border.

Recall

Estonia plans to ban russian citizens from buying real estate near strategically important objects and State defense facilities. it is noted that the Ministry of internal affairs has collected a number of examples of how countries that are hostile to Estonia acquire significant real estate abroad.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

