"eOselya" successfully operates in Odesa region: first 82 loans compensated to defense forces soldiers

The authorities of Odesa region have partially compensated the first 82 soldiers of the Defense Forces for their mortgage loans. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on his tg channel, UNN reports.

He reminded that under the state program "eOselya", members of the defense forces can take advantage of a mortgage loan at 3% per annum.

"In turn, on 09.10.2023, I signed an order approving the compensation program.

That is, 3% per annum will be paid at the expense of regional funds.

In November, we signed the first bilateral cooperation agreement with JSC "STATE SAVINGS BANK OF UKRAINE".

Thanks to the signed agreement and on the basis of the register of our defenders provided by the bank, the first 82 participants of the state program "eOselya" who meet the requirements of the regional program received compensation," Kiper informs, adding that today they also signed an agreement with Privat Bank JSC.

Currently, organizational work is underway to sign similar agreements with other banking institutions participating in the state program "eHouse," Kiper said. These include both state-owned and private banks.

In addition, the regional authorities held a meeting with representatives of banks and developers.

"We discussed urgent issues related to the program's implementation. Because eOselya will not only help the military purchase affordable housing, but will also contribute to the development of the primary housing market in the region," he emphasized.