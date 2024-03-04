Ensuring Defense Forces, Economic Sustainability and Reforms - Shmyhal on Ukraine's Main Tasks in 2024

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has outlined three main tasks for the government and the country this year: ensuring the security and defense forces, ensuring economic stability and implementing reforms on the path to the European Union and the restoration of Ukraine. Shmyhal said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

"We actually have three global tasks facing the government and the country. The number one task is to ensure our security and defense forces to protect our country, to ensure our resilience during the war, to ensure our victory. Task number two is to ensure economic stability. Macro-financial stability of our country, building an economy that will run on military rails and create the preconditions for high-quality economic stability after the war is over. The third task is to continue reforms on the way to the EU, on the way to restoring Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that, in addition to the EU, Ukraine is working towards joining the OECD, the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation.

"And it is definitely our membership in NATO in terms of our security conditions and guarantees for the future," Shmyhal added.

This year, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 45 billion for business support programs.