Energoatom explained when NPPs will be fully prepared for the autumn-winter period

Currently, there is only one NPP unit left to be launched within 20 days, and the plants will be fully prepared to operate at full capacity during the autumn-winter period. This was announced by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin during a telethon, UNN reports .

The main issue was to overload all our power units so that we could operate all the power units that are currently available - these are 9 power units that are on the territory controlled by Ukraine. And there will be one power unit left - 440, which will also be connected by mid-October. We will continue to do the same as in the previous year, ensuring maximum output from our power units. This is the main issue - Kotin said.

According to him, another issue is to ensure all the measures that are planned and implemented in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Energy.

After the launch of the last power unit, which will be launched within 20 days, the plants will be fully prepared to operate at full capacity during the autumn-winter period - Kotin added.

Addendum

Ukraine reconnected NPP unit to the grid 12 days ahead of schedule , which will strengthen the power grid by 1000 MW before the heating season.

Ukrenergo predicts minor electricity restrictions in winter and explains under what conditions