Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, there are damages
Kyiv • UNN
During the latest enemy shelling of Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure in Kyivskyi district was damaged, and three attacks by enemy subversive combat vehicles took place between the villages of Lyptsi and Vesele, with no casualties reported.
During the latest hostile shelling of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties. Information is being updated
Also at 10:30, according to the head of the RMA, "there were three hostile strikes by UAVs between the villages of Liptsy and Vesele." There were no casualties, he added.
