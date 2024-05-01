Enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, there are damages

In Kharkiv, during the latest attack by Russian troops, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Kyiv district, and there were three strikes by enemy UAVs between the villages of Liptsy and Vesele in the region, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

During the latest hostile shelling of Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties. Information is being updated - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Also at 10:30, according to the head of the RMA, "there were three hostile strikes by UAVs between the villages of Liptsy and Vesele." There were no casualties, he added.

